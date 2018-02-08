New services, deals

Honeywell



Honeywell on Wednesday signed the largest-ever auxiliary power unit (APU) contract in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of fleet size with Lion Air Group, Southeast Asia's largest airline group.



Honeywell will supply the units and corresponding spare parts for the airline group's fleet of Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft in addition to spares for Lion Air Group's Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX fleets.



The agreement covers 620 aircraft over 17 years and will offer Lion Air Group's growing fleet an industry-leading APU with high reliability.



Based in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Lion Air Group includes Thai Lion Mentari Co, Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd, PT Batik Air Indonesia and PT Batam Aero Technic.



Boeing



Boeing's 737 MAX 10 recently reached a major milestone when the MAX program completed firm configuration on the aircraft.



This means engineers now have all the design requirements in place for what will be the largest member of Boeing's single-aisle family, Boeing said on Tuesday.



The 737 MAX 10, which will use a stretched fuselage that is 66 inches longer than that of the 737 MAX 9, is now moving into its detailed design phase prior to the start of production.



The airplane will carry up to 230 passengers, delivering 5 percent cheaper trip costs and 5 percent cheaper seat-mile costs compared to its competition.



The MAX 10 is coming off a strong launch at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The airplane now has more than 416 orders and commitments from 18 customers across the globe.





