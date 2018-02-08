Airport security difficult during Spring Festival travel season

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"There is no holiday for security personnel."The daily average number of passengers passing through security stations at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport during Spring Festival travel season will reach 55,000, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday. Security personnel at each inspection post check over 1,000 people every day. Most airline passengers during the holiday are the aged, children and migrant workers. Therefore, their unfamiliarity with the process increases the workload of security personnel.