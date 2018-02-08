Shanghai attracts most headhunters in China

A professional online headhunting platform recently published a report that Shanghai has become the most popular city for China's burgeoning headhunting industry, attracting over 20 percent of all headhunters in China, Laodong Daily reported Thursday.



The report said that, in 2017, the average commission a headhunter in Shanghai can earn for each offer is 49,058 yuan ($7,761), ranking second after Beijing.



It is noteworthy that some Shanghai headhunters reported earning million-yuan commissions in 2017, accounting for 26 percent, surpassing Beijing, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Nanjing.



The data indicated that the most attractive Chinese industries for headhunters in 2017 were IT followed by finance, real estate, computer hardware and manufacturing.



Additionally, positions like technicians, product managers, upper management, operations, sales and marketing are in high demand by headhunters.

