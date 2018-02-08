Heavy traffic congestion before holiday expected

Shanghai Road Administration Bureau cautioned that severe traffic jams are likely to occur on local highways before and after the forthcoming week-long Spring Festival holiday, thepaper.cn reported Thursday.



The bureau predicted that the number of motor vehicles passing in and out of the city on February 14, the day before the holiday, could hit 760,000, a 10 percent increase from 2017. On that day, highway congestion will most likely occur in the afternoon and evening, when local tunnels, expressway service areas, toll stations and entry-exit points see a large surge in vehicular traffic.



In an effort to keep traffic moving along steadily and drivers safe and civilized, tens of thousands of transportation department employees will be on hand to provide help to drivers.

