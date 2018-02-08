Shanghai sewers struggle to handle waste

Over 1 kilogram of domestic waste is generated each day in Shanghai, with 60 percent being kitchen garbage, according to Knews. Researcher fellows from the Shanghai Academy of Environmental Sciences said they are making efforts to reduce the city's waste. One possible efficient and affordable solution is to be able to compact kitchen waste and discharge it directly into a sewer system. But it is still under discussion whether the city's sewer system can handle a sudden high volume of kitchen waste. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT