Chinese people most optimistic about AI impact on job market: survey

People in China were found to be the most positive about their job prospects in an era of booming innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), according to a recent survey.



London-based digital marketing company Dentsu Aegis Network ran a survey with 20,000 people from 10 countries participating in it. It found 65 percent of Chinese respondents believe that AI and robotics will create, instead of stealing, more jobs in the next five to 10 years, compared with the global average of 29 percent.



Only 18 percent in Britain and Germany think new technologies will benefit the job market, forming the most pessimistic group, while 57 percent globally think the pace of technological development is too fast.



In order to avoid a technological backlash, Dentsu Aegis is recommending that countries share the benefits of the digital economy, where Britain, the United States and China are leading.



The Chinese government has listed AI as one of the priority sectors. In July 2017, the State Council, China's cabinet, announced that China should lead in AI technology and application by 2030.



According to the iiMedia Research Group, a consulting agency in the mobile internet industry, China's AI industry increased 43.3 percent in 2016, worth over 10 billion yuan (1.47 billion US dollars). It is expected to reach 34.43 billion yuan (5.44 billion dollars) in 2019.

