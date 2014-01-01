Local govt debt set to be checked: sources

Authorities in Southwest China's Sichuan Province have asked financial institutions to conduct self-inspections on their financing of local governments, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The new rules are the latest in a series of tough measures taken by Chinese regulators to rein in local government debt, with policymakers increasingly wary of lurking risks in the world's second-largest economy.
China's outstanding local government debt rose 7.5 percent year-on-year to 16.47 trillion yuan ($2.56 trillion) in 2017, according to Reuters calculations, but remained within the government's target.
In a notice on January 16, the Chengdu branch of the central bank and the Sichuan branch of the Ministry of Finance
, among others, asked financial institutions to self-inspect their financing of public-private partnership projects and local government involvement in funds.