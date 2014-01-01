Drones to be used in transport

China will promote the use of drones in the transportation sector to improve efficiency, safety and quality.



"We are currently making plans to develop drone technology and drafting technical standards," Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng said Wednesday.



Li believes drones bring bright prospects for transportation as they have already been used in sectors including self-steering boats and automatic rail transit.



The ministry is building test sites to carry out more research, said Li.

