Maintenance worker Luo Zhaoqiang debugs electronic equipment on a Fuxing bullet train in Changchun, capital of Northeast China's Jilin Province on Monday. Luo, 45, has been a maintenance worker for 27 years. He has worked on more than 400 high-speed trains in the past four years, which have run on a total of 500 million kilometers. Luo said he has grown up with China's development of its homegrown railway technologies, and he takes pride in the job. Photo: VCG