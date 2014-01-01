AU head calls China spying report ‘all lies’

The African Union's chairman dismissed a French newspaper report alleging that China had spied on the continental body as "lies" intended to derail cooperation during a visit to Beijing on Thursday.



The report published by Le Monde in January claimed technicians at the AU's Chinese-built headquarters in the Ethiopian capital discovered last year that the contents of their computers had been regularly copied to servers in Shanghai since 2012, citing unnamed AU sources.



"I don't see it is in the interests of China to spy," AU commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said during a visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss deepening cooperation on a variety of issues.



Standing next to Wang, he told reporters that the allegations were "all lies," adding that no story "can distract us or divert us from our relations."



"I don't see how it is in the interest of China to offer such a building and spy," he said.



Wang said the AU conference center is "a symbol of Chinese-African friendship" and that China had selflessly built the building.



Some people, he said, "are jealous of China-Africa cooperation," suggesting that the report was an attempt to wrong-foot the relationship.





