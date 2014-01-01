Merkel under fire for concessions to SPD

Chancellor Angela Merkel faced criticism from within the ranks of her own conservatives on Thursday for making concessions to her center-left Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners to seal a governing alliance a day earlier.



Merkel, who leads the Christian Democrats (CDU), ceded the powerful finance ministry to the SPD in a coalition deal finally agreed on Wednesday, more than four months after a national election last September in which both blocs lost support.



"I think the cabinet formation, as it is now, is a political mistake," said Christian von Stetten, a CDU lawmaker who represents business interests, told broadcaster ARD.



Handing over the finance ministry shows the high price the conservatives had to pay to renew the 'grand coalition' with the SPD and secure Merkel's fourth term in office.





