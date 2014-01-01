US congressional leaders forge budget that adds billions to deficit

US Senate leaders, in a rare bipartisan compromise, reached a deal on Wednesday to raise spending on military and domestic programs by almost $300 billion over the next two years, but the agreement infuriated some fiscal conservatives.



The Senate deal, if approved, would allow for $165 billion in extra defense spending and $131 billion more for non-military programs, including health, infrastructure, disaster relief and efforts to tackle an opioid crisis in the country.



It would stave off a government shutdown ahead of a Thursday night deadline for a new short-term spending bill, and also extend the federal government's debt ceiling until March 2019, putting off for more than a year the risk of a debt default.



The agreement was announced by the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and backed by President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.



But some conservative House Republicans and outside groups complained it would lead to a $1 trillion fiscal deficit in 2019 and beyond.



"We support funding our troops, but growing the size of government by 13 percent is not what the voters sent us here to do," the conservative House Freedom Caucus said late on Wednesday.



The proposal will likely require the support of some Democrats if it is to pass the House. Some liberal Democrats opposed it because it does not include an agreement to protect from deportation of hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers," people brought illegally to the US as children.



In voicing her opposition, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest continuous speech in House history, an eight-hour effort that included reading letters from Dreamers pleading to be allowed to stay in the US.



Pelosi said she would not back the proposed deal unless Ryan committed to allow a vote on protecting Dreamers. But she did not appear to be pushing other Democrats to back her, saying, "Members will do what they'll do."



