Trump aide to leave after wife battery allegations

White House staff secretary Rob Porter - a near-constant fixture at President Donald Trump's side -- has resigned from his post, after two ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.



The White House said Porter denied the allegations and retains the confidence of Trump and his chief of staff John Kelly, but would be leaving his post at an undetermined time.



His resignation comes after reports in The Intercept in which ex-wives Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby documented alleged physical and psychological abuse.



Photos showed Holderness with a badly bruised eye, which she claimed was the result of being punched by Porter.



The Intercept reported that the FBI became aware of the allegations when conducting background checks for Porter's security clearance.



Kelly in a statement said he was "shocked," saying "there is no place for domestic violence in our society."



"I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming Chief of Staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation," he said.



"I accepted his resignation earlier today, and will ensure a swift and orderly transition."



Porter is not well known publicly but is often seen on travels with the president outside Washington and in White House meetings.





