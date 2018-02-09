Students: Look before you borrow

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

The case of Luo Zhengyu, a young graduate who had quit a decent job and recently killed himself because he could not repay the 50,000 yuan ($7,910) online loan, has grabbed public attention. More university students in China borrow money online and fail to repay, causing tragedies. Rules to regulate online borrowing haven't been implemented effectively. To prevent tragedies like Luo's, government needs to increase supervision of online loans and make borrowers aware of their legal rights. Some netizens suggested that Luo committed suicide because he could not adjust to the job. After graduating, Luo started working in a company and resigned after six months without taking up another job. An increasing number of university students are resigning because they find the jobs do not meet their expectations. Students need to think deeply about the kind of job that would satisfy them so they are not misfits in society.