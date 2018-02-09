Road collapse death toll rises to 10

Two dead bodies were found at the site of a road collapse in south China's Guangdong Province, pushing the death toll to ten, local authorities said Friday.



The collapse happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at subway construction site in Foshan City. With the two bodies discovered around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the death toll has risen to ten, said the city government.



One person is still missing. Nine people were injured and hospitalized.



According to preliminary investigation, a sudden flood occurred at the construction site at 7 p.m. Wednesday, causing the road to cave in. The collapse stretched more than 30 meters.

