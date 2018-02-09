Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 4 pct

Hong Kong stocks fell sharply on Friday morning, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight.



The benchmark Hang Seng Index opened at 29,679.21 points, falling 772.06 points, or 2.54 percent on Friday. It continued to dive during the morning session, plummeting more than 4 percent.



Heavyweights Tencent dropped more than 4 percent, while HSBC lost over 3 percent.



Mainland-based financial stocks also went down with China Construction Bank and ICBC falling more than 5 percent, while Ping An dropped over 6 percent.

