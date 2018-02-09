S.Korea's unification minister to greet high-ranking DPRK delegation at airport

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will greet a high-ranking delegation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at an airport, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.
The DPRK delegation, led by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, will be welcomed by Cho, as well as Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Deputy Director of the Presidential National Security Office Nam Gwan-pyo, at the Incheon International Airport.
The delegation also included Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. She serves as the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
The delegation is set to arrive at the airport in South Korea's western port city of Incheon at about 1:30 p.m. local time (0430 GMT).
Two other ranking DPRK delegates are Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.
The DPRK delegation will stay in South Korea from Friday to Sunday to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics slated to be held in South Korea's eastern county of PyeongChang.
The delegation will meet and have lunch with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Saturday.
It would mark the first time since October 2014 that a high-ranking DPRK delegation visits South Korea. A delegation visited Incheon in October 2014 to attend the closing ceremony of the Asian Games.