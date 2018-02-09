China, US should make good use of four high-level dialogue pillars: Chinese state councilor

China and the United States should keep close contact and make good use of their four high-level dialogue channels to further boost ties, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi said Thursday.



During his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Yang said that the two sides have decided to hold the second round of the Diplomatic and Security Dialogue in China during the first half of the year.



Beijing and Washington will also hold a second round of Law Enforcement and Cyber Security Dialogue, the Social and Cultural Issues Dialogue, and the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue within the year, Yang added.



The four high-level dialogues were established during the Mar-a-Lago meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, at Palm Beach in the southeastern US state of Florida in April 2017.



Progress has been made in the China-US relations last year under the guidance of Xi and Trump, said Yang, adding that the two leaders have exchanged views through phone calls and letters this year, setting the tone for the development of bilateral relations.



The two sides should fully implement the consensus achieved during Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing last November, expand cooperation in trade, economy, military, law enforcement and drug control, and enhance people-to-people, cultural and regional exchanges, said Yang.



Yang also urged the two sides to strengthen communications in important international and regional issues in a constructive manner.

