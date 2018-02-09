Combat readiness maneuver training ahead of Spring Festival

Source:chinamil.com.cn Published: 2018/2/9 13:51:36

Wheeled military vehicles equipped with weapons attached to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army maneuver to a designated training area during the combat readiness maneuver training in South China's Guangdong Province on February 7, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com/ Photo by Wang Jiayin, Zhong Zhiguang and Li Bin)


 

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army signals an armored vehicle to drive out of a garage during the combat readiness maneuver training in South China's Guangdong Province on February 7, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com/ Photo by Wang Jiayin, Zhong Zhiguang and Li Bin)


 

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army move forward in formation to a designated training base during the combat readiness maneuver training in South China's Guangdong Province on February 7, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com/ Photo by Wang Jiayin, Zhong Zhiguang and Li Bin)


 

An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army rumbles in speed to a designated training base during the combat readiness maneuver training in South China's Guangdong Province on February 7, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com/ Photo by Wang Jiayin, Zhong Zhiguang and Li Bin)


 

