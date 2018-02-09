Migrant workers in south China go home by motorcycle during Spring Festival travel rush

Migrant workers ride on the No. 321 national road, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2018. Many migrant workers in China chose to go home by motorcycle for a family reunion in the Spring Festival, or Chinese traditional lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Migrant workers ride on the Fengkai section of No. 321 national road, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2018. Many migrant workers in China chose to go home by motorcycle for a family reunion in the Spring Festival, or Chinese traditional lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A volunteer offers free rice soup to a migrant worker at Xiaoxiang service station in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 7, 2018. Many migrant workers in China chose to go home by motorcycle for a family reunion in the Spring Festival, or Chinese traditional lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Volunteers repair motorcycles for migrant workers at Fengkai service station, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2018. Many migrant workers in China chose to go home by motorcycle for a family reunion in the Spring Festival, or Chinese traditional lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Migrant workers ride home in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 7, 2018. Many migrant workers in China chose to go home by motorcycle for a family reunion in the Spring Festival, or Chinese traditional lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)