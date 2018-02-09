Gala celebrating Chinese lunar New Year held in Macao

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/9 14:56:13

Dancers perform during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese lunar New Year, in Macao, south China, Feb. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


 

Dancers perform during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese lunar New Year, in Macao, south China, Feb. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


 

Dancers perform during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese lunar New Year, in Macao, south China, Feb. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


 

Dancers perform during the "Cultures of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese lunar New Year, in Macao, south China, Feb. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus