New York Fashion Week 2018 kicks off

A model presents a creation of Tadashi Shoji during New York Fashion Week 2018 in New York, the United States, on Feb. 8, 2018. New York Fashion Week 2018, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, was opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A model presents a creation of Tadashi Shoji during New York Fashion Week 2018 in New York, the United States, on Feb. 8, 2018. New York Fashion Week 2018, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, was opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The multi-exposure photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows that a model presents a creation of Tadashi Shoji during New York Fashion Week 2018 in New York, the United States. New York Fashion Week 2018, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, was opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A model presents a creation of Tadashi Shoji during New York Fashion Week 2018 in New York, the United States, on Feb. 8, 2018. New York Fashion Week 2018, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, was opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)