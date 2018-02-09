Giant fossil of hornless rhinoceros restored after three years

A paraceratherium fossil on display at a museum in Chongzhou City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Paraceratherium is an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros, and one of the largest terrestrial mammals that has ever existed. The fossil is 8.8 meters long, 4.2 meters high and two meters wide - the most complete paraceratherium fossil ever recorded. It took three years to restore the fossil, which will later be moved to a museum in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, for exhibition. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)

The head section of a paraceratherium fossil on display at a museum in Chongzhou City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Paraceratherium is an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros, and one of the largest terrestrial mammals that has ever existed. The fossil is 8.8 meters long, 4.2 meters high and two meters wide - the most complete paraceratherium fossil ever recorded. It took three years to restore the fossil, which will later be moved to a museum in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, for exhibition. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)

Workers restore a paraceratherium fossil at a museum in Chongzhou City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Paraceratherium is an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros, and one of the largest terrestrial mammals that has ever existed. The fossil is 8.8 meters long, 4.2 meters high and two meters wide - the most complete paraceratherium fossil ever recorded. It took three years to restore the fossil, which will later be moved to a museum in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, for exhibition. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)

Workers restore a paraceratherium fossil at a museum in Chongzhou City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Paraceratherium is an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros, and one of the largest terrestrial mammals that has ever existed. The fossil is 8.8 meters long, 4.2 meters high and two meters wide - the most complete paraceratherium fossil ever recorded. It took three years to restore the fossil, which will later be moved to a museum in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, for exhibition. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)