Canine buddies enjoy a film for Spring Festival

Movie-goers with their pet dogs wait to watch a film at a cinema in Hangzhou City, the capital of East China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2018. The cinema invited dog owners to enjoy a film to celebrate the Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year. 2018 is the Year of the Dog in the Chinese calendar. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yuan)

