Chinese scientists develop heat-resistant memristor

A group of Chinese scientists have developed a high temperature-resistant memristor that could address existing challenges in the development of electronic devices.



The sandwich-like memristor is composed of two layers of graphene, with a layer of molybdenum disulfide in the middle. The memristor devices exhibit excellent thermal stability and can operate at a high temperature of up to 340 degrees Celsius.



Memristors are a leading candidate for future storage and neuromorphic computing.



"Most of these devices used in mobile phones and computers are subject to an operating temperature of below 125 degrees Celsius and may lead to miscalculation and data loss once the temperature passes the limit," said Miao Feng, professor at Nanjing University, who leads the research team.



This has limited the potential application of memristors in aerospace, military, and oil and gas industries.



"Traditionally, memristors running at high temperatures need a cooling system to guarantee smooth operations, but that increases the cost and energy consumption and lowers reliability," said Miao.



Miao said the research is still at laboratory level but they have applied for patents in China and the United States.



Their research has been published on the latest issue of Nature Electronics.

