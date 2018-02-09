PLA arms J-20 stealth fighter, ready for combat

China's most advanced stealth fighter jet, J-20, has been formally armed by the People's Liberation Army Air Force, and a military expert said this act will totally break the US' and its allies' monopoly on stealth fighter jets in the Asia-Pacific region.



According to air force spokesperson Shen Jinke, the J-20 has been armed by the combat troops of the air force, said a statement released on the official Weibo account of the PLA Air Force Friday.



The J-20 was first showcased in public on a flypast at the Zhuhai airshow in November 2016, and after it was delivered to the PLA Air Force in March 2017, it joined the military parade at the Zhurihe military training base in July 2017.



After the PLA Air Force received the J-20, combat simulation training has been conducted gradually and talented pilots are steadily developing, the statement said.



The jet played an important role in the "Red Sword 2017" systemic confrontation drill, laying the foundation for the improvement in the air force's new combat capabilities, it said.



"Once a new type weapon or equipment is delivered to the military, it will be tested by troops specializing in testing, and the troops will inform the relevant department if adjustments are needed. Normally this process takes 1-2 years," Song Zongping, a military expert and TV commentator told the Global Times.



"After this process, the new weapon will be formally armed by combat troops, which means it will be used in actual combat, and the J-20 will engage with rivals in the future who dare to provoke China in the air," Song added.



Shen said the PLA Air Force is becoming a modern strategic unit capable of combat in all territories, and it will become a significant force in shaping the situation, to manage and control crises, to deter war, and to win the war.



The J-20 will further enhance the comprehensive combat capabilities of the PLA Air Force, and help the air force better safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, Shen said.



"The J-20 will also change the history of the air force in Asia-Pacific region. In the past, only the US and its allies like Japan were capable of arming stealth fighter jets. But now, their monopoly in this region has been broken by China's J-20," Song said.





