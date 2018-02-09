S. Korean president meets sister of top DPRK leader at Winter Olympics' opening ceremony

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Friday met Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, according to Yonhap news agency report.
Moon entered the main stadium in South Korea's eastern county of PyeongChang, where the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics began at 8 p.m. local time (1100 GMT).
Moon met and shook hands with Kim who serves as the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea of the DPRK.
Kim came to South Korea via a private jet earlier in the day as a member of the high-ranking DPRK delegation, led by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.
Two other senior DPRK delegates are Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.