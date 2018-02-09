High-level DPRK delegation to Seoul Olympics signals thaw in ties

The high-level delegation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) arrived in South Korea Friday to participate in the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Led by the country's ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam, the delegation includes Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
will meet the delegation and host a luncheon for them Saturday, Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesperson of the Blue House, the official presidential residence, said Thursday.
Pyongyang's high-profile participation signals a major shift in its policy towards Seoul after nearly a decade of frozen ties and the thawing of relations between the two Koreas. By sending his sister to PyeongChang, Kim Jong Un is personally showing his sincerity and willingness to reach out to Moon, a liberal who came to power last year.
In his New Year speech, Kim said it is time to end the frozen relations with the south and start the process of seeking national reconciliation to realize reunification.
DPRK athletes, artists, traditional sports demonstrators and cheerleaders arrived in South Korea over the past week, in a smooth implementation of the agreements reached by the two sides on the Winter Games.
However, Kim Jong Un did not mention his policy toward the south when addressing the military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday though he emphasized the need to safeguard peace and security on the Korean Peninsula
and in his country with a strong military.
"Under the present situation in which the United States and its vassal forces make a fuss around the Korean Peninsula, the People's Army (of DPRK) should keep high alert and step up combat preparations," he said.
The inter-Korean detente efforts have been welcomed by the United Nations and the International Olympic Committee.
China supports the conciliation and cooperation between South Korea and the DPRK, and hopes they will make joint efforts to further ease the situation on the Korean Penunsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Han Zheng said in his meeting with Moon Thursday.