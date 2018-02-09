Ditan Park temple fair to kick off on Feb. 16

A worker adjusts a mascot of Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. A Spring Festival temple fair will be held at the park from Feb. 16 to 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Tourists walk under a corridor decorated by red lanterns at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. A Spring Festival temple fair will be held at the park from Feb. 16 to 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken on Feb. 9, 2018 shows red lanterns hanging outside the south gate of Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China. A Spring Festival temple fair will be held at the park from Feb. 16 to 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Tourists walk under a corridor decorated by red lanterns at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2018. A Spring Festival temple fair will be held at the park from Feb. 16 to 20. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang))