Fiji, China enjoy close relations, eye for future cooperation: Fijian official

Fiji and China have enjoyed very close and cordial relations since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1975, a Fijian government representative said here on Friday.
Speaking at a Chinese Spring Festival reception at the Chinese embassy in Suva, Ratu Tui Cavuilati, a roving ambassador and representative for the Fijian government, said that Fiji's relations and partnership with China have fostered a renewed commitment between the two countries to continuously expanding and strengthening the relations in a wide array of sectors.
He praised the strategic partnership between the two countries and reiterated the island state's commitment to the one-China policy.
"Our leaders have conducted reciprocal visits, which have re-enforced our vision of a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and common development for win-win cooperation," he said, adding that "On this, I reiterate our firm commitment to the one-China policy for the betterment of our peoples."
As for China's Belt and Road
Initiative, Cavuilati said the initiative is an added dimension to strengthening connectivity between China and its development partners.
He also mentioned the Chinese Dream, saying that "We share your dream. We depend on the people to build a better Fiji and with strategic partners such as China."