Macron accepts invitation from Putin to visit Russia in May

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/10 0:34:52





"The President of the French Republic had a discussion by telephone this morning with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation," said the Elysee, adding that "Emmanuel Macron restated his commitment to a direct and demanding dialogue with Russia on all subjects of common interest."



"The Franco-Russian Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Council (CEFIC) which met in December, has demonstrated the potential for development of Franco-Russian cooperation in numerous domains, within the limits of international sanctions," continued the statement.



On bilateral relations, the Elysee clarified that several events are scheduled for this year on the theme of the "City of the Future," as well as on sports and culture, as part of Salon du Livre (Book fair) in Paris where Russia will be the guest of honor.



Regarding Syria, the French president emphasized the need to break through roadblocks in negotiations and to launch in the coming weeks a credible political process under the auspices of the United Nations in order for Syria to return to peace, stability and unity.



"That will come through close and effective dialogue. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs will work together on this basis on Feb. 27 and regular exchanges will intensify on a higher level," added the statement.



"Emmanuel Macron asked Vladimir Putin to do everything possible for the Syrian regime to put an end to the unsustainable degradation of the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta and in Idlib, and expressed his concern about indications of the possible use of chlorine gas on several occasions against civilian populations in Syria during recent weeks. He emphasized that the determination of France to fight against impunity in the use of chemical weapons was unfailing," said the Elysee.



On the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the French president pointed out that the implementation of the Minsk Accords had reached a stalemate, and emphasized the necessity for concrete acts to deescalate the situation and reduce the suffering of civilians, on the grounds of the cease fire and the immediate employment of humanitarian measures proposed by France and Germany.

