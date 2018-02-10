PyeongChang Winter Olympics open amid grand ceremony

The main torch is lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (bottom L), president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam (top L) and Kim Yo Jong (top R), the younger sister of DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un react during the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) addresses during the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)