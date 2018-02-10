US imposes sanctions on individuals, entities related to IS

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/10





The designated people and entities were in the Philippines, Turkey and Somalia, according to a statement released by the Treasury.



"Each individual and entity targeted has contributed to the spread of



As a result of the Treasury's action, any property or interests of the designated persons in the United States will be blocked and transactions by Americans involving these persons are generally prohibited.

