China always supports UN in playing positive role in international affairs: Chinese president's envoy

China always supports the United Nations (UN) in playing a positive role in international affairs and resolutely upholds the world body's authority and stature, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Han Zheng has said.



China will continue to actively participate in and support the UN's work in various fields, Han said.



Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

