Chinese president's envoy meets IOC president

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Han Zheng met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday, saying that China will fully honor its commitment to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and to host a "splendid, fantastic and extraordinary" Games.
On behalf of President Xi and the Chinese government, Han conveyed the warm congratulations to Bach on the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and expressed sincere appreciation for the long-time positive contributions made by Bach and the IOC to the development of the Chinese Olympic Movement.
Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China has attached great importance to sports development and the significant role of the Olympic Movement in economic and social development.
In recent years, the IOC has devoted itself to advancing the cause of peace and progress of mankind through sports and has made remarkable achievements in this regard, Han said.
Han also said that China is willing to make more significant contributions to the Olympic affairs.
China attaches great importance to and strongly supports the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, Han said. President Xi and other party and state leaders have studied and inspected the preparation work, which is progressing in a well-organized and smooth manner.
China will fully honor the commitment it made when bidding for the 2022 Winter Olympics, faithfully follow the Olympic Agenda 2020, hold on to the idea of hosting the Games on a green, sharing, open and clean basis, in order to deliver to the world a splendid, fantastic and extraordinary Winter Olympics, Han said.
Han added that China is willing to collaborate closely with the IOC on the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Bach, for his part, spoke highly of China's preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying that he believes China will deliver a green, clean, high-tech and sustainable Games. The IOC will continue its close collaboration and cooperation with China to ensure a successful 2022 Winter Olympics, he said.
Han was invited by Bach and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
to attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday.