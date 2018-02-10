Trump to release letter about Democrat-drafted memo on Russia probe

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would soon release a letter about a Democrat-drafted classified memo defending the FBI and Justice Department's behavior during the Russia probe.



"We're going to be releasing a letter soon." Trump told reporters in the White House, with no more details about the letter.



That letter must accompany the returned memo to the House Intelligence Committee to explain the president's decision. It is not yet known if the memo will be partially redacted.



Earlier this week, the House panel unanimously voted to approve the release of the Democratic document that rebuts an earlier Republican-drafted memo alleging FBI and Justice Department of surveillance abuses in their Russia probe.



According to the Republican-drafted memo, which Trump approved releasing last week, a number of top US law enforcement leaders abused their power by inappropriately obtaining a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump presidential campaign until September 2016.

