Chinese president's envoy meets UN chief on China, UN cooperation

China always supports the United Nations (UN) in playing a positive role in international affairs, and will continue to actively participate in and support the UN's work in various fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Han Zheng has said.
Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday that President Xi's vision to foster a new type of international relations and to build a community with a shared future for mankind, has been incorporated into UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, and become an international consensus.
Han added that China will facilitate building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation, as well as actively promote the international cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
The envoy also said China will push for an economic globalization that is more open and inclusive, more balanced, more equitable and beneficial, and remain a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.
Guterres, for his part, said the UN highly values China's international stature and influence, and is willing to work closely with China to solve various challenges facing the world.