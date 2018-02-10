People attend fire worshiping ceremony to pray for good harvest

People of Mongolian ethnic group wearing traditional costumes present offerings during a fire worshiping ceremony in Otog Front Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China, Feb. 9, 2018. The ritual is held here on the 23rd or the 24th day of the last month of lunar calendar, to pray for good harvest and fortune for the next year. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

