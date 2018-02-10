Police dog trainers and their dogs celebrate Xiaonian in S China

Police dog trainer Guan Zihan trains his dog Ma Bo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2018. Police dog trainers and their dog here celebrate the day of Xiaonian by being together. Xiaonian falls on the 23rd or 24th day of the last month of the Chinese traditional lunar calendar, marking the start of the countdown to Chinese Year of the Dog. (Xinhua/Lei Zhe)

Police dog trainer Guan Zihan ties a Chinese knot on the neck of his dog in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2018.

Police dog trainer Cheng Zhicong interacts with his dog Ka Li in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2018.

Police dog trainer Cheng Zhicong combs his dog Da Ru in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2018.

Police dog trainers paste paper-cuttings in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2018.