20th Int'l Ice Sculpture Festival held in Latvia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/10 8:59:31

An ice sculpture is seen at the 20th International Ice sculpture festival in Jelgava, Latvia, on Feb. 9, 2018. A total of 33 sculptors from ten countries participated in the festival with the theme of "Dreams." (Xinhua/Janis)


 

Ice sculpture "Mind Twist" by Portuguese artist Pedro Mira is seen at the 20th International Ice Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia, on Feb. 9, 2018. A total of 33 sculptors from ten countries participated in the festival with the theme of "Dreams." (Xinhua/Janis)


 

An ice sculpture is seen at the 20th International Ice Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia, on Feb. 9, 2018. A total of 33 sculptors from ten countries participated in the festival with the theme of "Dreams." (Xinhua/Janis)


 

