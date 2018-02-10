20th Int'l Ice Sculpture Festival held in Latvia

An ice sculpture is seen at the 20th International Ice sculpture festival in Jelgava, Latvia, on Feb. 9, 2018. A total of 33 sculptors from ten countries participated in the festival with the theme of "Dreams." (Xinhua/Janis)

Ice sculpture "Mind Twist" by Portuguese artist Pedro Mira is seen at the 20th International Ice Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia, on Feb. 9, 2018. A total of 33 sculptors from ten countries participated in the festival with the theme of "Dreams." (Xinhua/Janis)

An ice sculpture is seen at the 20th International Ice Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia, on Feb. 9, 2018. A total of 33 sculptors from ten countries participated in the festival with the theme of "Dreams." (Xinhua/Janis)