Pakistan, Jordan agree to talk on trade ties next month

Pakistan and Jordan on Friday agreed to hold negotiations to enhance trade ties next month during meeting of Pakistan-Jordan Joint Ministerial Commission.



The understanding was reached during meeting of the visiting King Abdullah II with President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad. Talking on the occasion, Abdullah II said that concrete proposals about trade enhancement with Pakistan would come under discussion next month.



Mamnoon Hussain said that the current bilateral trade failed to present the true reflection of Pakistan-Jordan bilateral ties. He proposed regular exchange of trade delegation between the two countries.



The Jordanian King was in Pakistan on a two-day visit to Pakistan, which concluded Friday.

