Attack on army camp in India-controlled Kashmir, two injured

At least two Indian Army personnel were injured, one of them critical, in an attack on an army camp in India-controlled Kashmir early Saturday morning, TV reports said.



According to the reports, gun shorts and blasts were heard from the army camp in Sanjwan and quick reaction teams (QRTs) rushed to the spot, and the army camp was cordoned off by security forces.



Militants barged into the army camp in the wee hours of Saturday morning, added the reports. Further details are awaited.

