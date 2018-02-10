Visiting Chinese artists stage flashmob performance in Argentina

Chinese artists take part in a flashmob, in front of the Obelisk, in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, on Feb. 8, 2018. Visiting Chinese artists on Thursday staged a flashmob performance at the center of the Argentine capital as a warm up celebration for the upcoming Chinese lunar new year.(Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

