Trooper, girl wounded in attack on military camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir

An army trooper and his daughter were wounded Saturday morning after militants stormed a military camp in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The gunmen, believed to be fidayeen (suicide attackers) militants, indiscriminately used gunfire while making their entry inside the camp at Sunjawan in Jammu, the winter capital city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"A soldier and his daughter were wounded and they have been removed to hospital," a senior police official S D Singh Jamwal told media.



Following the attack, authorities have rushed contingents of police and military to the area as reinforcements to take on militants.



"Early morning a suspicious movement was noticed inside the camp, following which a gunfire began," Jamwal said. "The gunfire is underway and the militants have take refuge in the area that houses family quarters."



Officials suspect four militants have managed to enter the highly guarded camp.



Locals living in the vicinity of the camp said they heard sound of gunfire and blasts in the morning.



So far no militant outfit has claimed the responsibility of the attack.



A guerrilla war is going on between militants and Indian troops stationed in the region since 1989. However, of late Indian policemen too have been trained to fight them.



Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

