Gun crime in China drops 81 pct in five years

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/10 13:44:29





Explosion offences also saw a significant decrease over the past five years, with 58 reported last year compared to 161 in 2012, the ministry said Thursday.



Police across the country have been taking strong action against gun and explosive crimes, and have focused on cracking down on domestic manufacture and trafficking, cross-border smuggling and online sales of guns and explosives, according to Li Jingsheng, an official with the ministry.



The MPS on Wednesday announced that a two-year campaign was staged, targeting the manufacture and sale of guns and explosives in China and the smuggling of related goods from other countries, said Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.



Chinese police will intensify checks along borders and at ports, especially targeting people and goods entering China from major source countries and regions, Li said, adding international cooperation on law enforcement will be strengthened to check guns and explosive offences.



As internet serves as a major channel of gun and explosive offences, online illegal information will be cleaned up timely, illegal deals and clues checked, and websites, microblogs and online instant message groups carrying illicit information punished, he said.



Moreover, Chinese police will carry out rounds of checks to confiscate illegal guns and explosives hidden anywhere in the country, Li added.



Possession of guns by private individuals is illegal in China.

