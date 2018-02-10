China's dinosaur county restores 813 fossils

China's dinosaur county, Jiayin, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has restored a total of 813 dinosaur fossils since 1902.



A 15 meter long, 6 meter tall dinosaur skeleton will be pieced this year, according to Shen Fengbin, director of the research department of Jiayin Shenzhou Dinosaur Museum.



So far, more than 10 species of dinosaur fossils have been found in Jiayin and places nearby, said Shen.



Jiayin is in the north of Heilongjiang Province. Hundreds of dinosaur skeletons are believed to be buried underground.

