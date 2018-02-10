DPRK media highlights Kim Yo Jong's attendance at Olympics opening ceremony

Official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Saturday highlighted the attendance of Kim Yo Jong, sister of DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un, at the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report that Kim Yo Jong "took the platform of the opening ceremony" along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
.
Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, and his delegation held a brief meeting with Moon when attending the ceremony, the report said.
The report also highlighted the joint entry by the two teams of the DPRK and South Korea into the stadium.
"Spectators broke into cheers and applause as players of the north and the south of Korea entered the stadium, led by the flag of the Korean Peninsula
amid the playing of the song 'Arirang,'" said the KCNA.
"Kim Yong Nam, Kim Yo Jong and President Moon Jae In and his wife all stood up to wave to the players of the north and the south," it said.
Arirang is a Korean folk song that dates back before the peninsula was divided in 1945.
DPRK state television has yet to report on the opening ceremony, but the official daily Rodong Sinmun reported the news on its front page Saturday.
The participation of the DPRK's high-level delegation has drawn worldwide attention as it signaled the thawing of inter-Korean relations and a rapprochement between Pyongyang and Seoul.
The delegation arrived on a special plane Friday from Pyongyang to Incheon, in the first high-level interactions between the two sides of the Korean Peninsula in over a decade.
Moon is scheduled to host a luncheon at the Blue House presidential palace in Seoul Saturday for the delegation.