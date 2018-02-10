Asia's largest ski park opens in China

Asia's largest skiing park, the Changbai Mountains All Season Terrain Park, in northeast China's Jilin Province has opened to tourists.



Ski lovers can enjoy the 25-km long cross-country ski trails as well as learn the history of the sport at the park, which became operational Friday.



The Changbai Mountains, located at 42 degrees north latitude, is one of the world's three largest powder snow bases. The others are the Alps and the Rocky Mountains.



The Changbai Mountains All Season Terrain Park, together with Changbai Mountains Heping Cross-Country Ski Forest Park, Changbai Mountains Beipo Forest Park, Xipo Tianchi Forest Park and Xipo Snowmobile Experience Park, constitute the ice and snow attractions of the Changbai Mountains.

