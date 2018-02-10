Syrian air defenses respond to 2nd Israeli attack near Damascus

The Syrian air defenses responded to a second Israeli attack on Saturday near the capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported.



The Israeli attack targeted military positions in countryside of Damascus, as several explosions were heard in that area, said the report, adding that the Syrian air defenses were triggered by the attack.



It's the second Israeli attack on Saturday against military positions in Syria.



At dawn Saturday, SANA said the Israelis attacked a military base in the central region, triggering the Syrian air defenses to respond.



Other reports by local media outlets said that an Israeli F16 went down in northern Israel as a result of the fire of the Syrian air defenses, adding that the Israelis targeted the T4 airbase in the central city of Homs.



The Israelis said they have destroyed an Iranian drone over Israel and retaliated by hitting Iranian targets in Syria.



The attack is the second within three days, as the Israelis launched missile attack from warplanes inside the Lebanese airspace on Jan. 7, targeting a military base near the capital Damascus.



Israel has repeatedly warned that it will not tolerate Iranian influence in Syria or support to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

