Vatican archbishop reaffirms China follows Catholic doctrine

A Vatican archbishop reaffirmed on Friday that China follows Catholic doctrine, and said that he is positive about a consensus between China and Vatican amid the ongoing negotiations.



"China follows the doctrine of the common good, which has its origin in Aristotle. The doctrine of the common good then developed into the doctrine of the Church," Archbishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy for Sciences, told the Global Times via an email sent Friday night.



"According to this doctrine, politics must aim for the common good, which must be its main goal," he said.



In an interview published by the Spanish edition of Vatican Inside on February 2, Sorondo said that "right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese."



Sorondo, a close friend of Pope Francis, also said that he is positive a consensus can be reached between China and Vatican.



"My feelings are positive," said the 75-year-old bishop.



Speculations are running high that Beijing and the Vatican are close to a deal over bishop appointments. As part of the agreement, the Vatican is expected to officially recognize seven bishops who are out of communion with Rome, the Catholic News Agency reported early this month.



Sorondo said he does not know anything special about the ongoing talks.



China and the Vatican have no diplomatic relations and the two sides have been negotiating a way to appoint bishops in China.



Sorondo visited China in August 2017 for a conference against human organ trafficking held in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. The archbishop told the Global Times in August that, in regards to fighting organ trafficking, "it is the great hope that China could be a model for all countries, especially those in Asia and the Pacific region."



He also told the Global Times during his 2017 visit that "Pope Francis loves China and loves the people of China, its history and population. We hope China can have a great future."



